Unceasing heat and watching the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! We are tracking yet another day of toasty temperatures and ample sunshine across the ArkLaTex. Expect temperatures not just today but through the weekend to continue to remain in the mid to upper 90s. Little to no rain is expected until at least Sunday so you are going to be giving those sunglasses a workout over the next few days.
Today’s forecast will be hot and sunny. As you’re walking out the door expect temperatures to be in the mid 70s across the region. As we get to lunchtime temperatures will be moving into the low 90s with ample sunshine. Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid 90s during the afternoon hours with just fair weather clouds expected for just about all of the ArkLaTex.
For Friday and your weekend it is shaping up to be very similar. An upper level ridge will continue to give the ArkLaTex well above average temperatures will little to no chances for rain. There are no real prospects for a pattern change until the second half of next week.
In the tropics we are watching a disturbance making its way through the Bahamas. Right it looks likely to develop over the weekend and potentially impact Florida and move into the Gulf of Mexico. Any impacts look east of the ArkLaTex and model guidance continues to shift east, but this is definitely something to watch.
In the meantime, work to beat the heat once again today!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
