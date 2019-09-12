IN STUDIO: East Texas Taco Fest to take place in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - If Taco Tuesday is your favorite day - then I’ve got good news for you.
Taco Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 in downtown Marshall.
Not only will the event boast delicious tacos of all kinds, the event will also boast live music.
Tickets are currently on sale at Eventbrite.com. General admission tickets are $10 for a wrist band.
VIP tickets — which include entry to a VIP section — two drink coupons, full bar, snacks and hors d’oeuvres are $40. Admission for kids ages 12 and younger is free.
