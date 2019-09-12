Shreveport Common Park set to open Nov. 2

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Since the groundbreaking in October 2018, crews have worked to complete Shreveport Common Park.
The park is being constructed on Texas Avenue right next to the Municipal Auditorium.
“The city should be excited about the first downtown urban park,” said Wendy Benscoter, executive director of Shreveport Common.
The 2.4-acre park, comes from a $1.2 million grant from the Economic Development Agency.
According to Shreveport Common, more than 30 public and private partners also helped with project funding.
Several people who live and work in downtown Shreveport say the park will help revitalize the area and give families a fun place to visit.
“I will be bringing my grandchildren when the park opens,” Felicia Wilson said. "It’s good to see the city investing in something that will benefit everyone.
On opening day, officials will host a parade to celebrate.
The park will feature colorful, air-filled sculptures that will soar 50 feet in the air.
This exhibition will stay during a six-week festival celebrating the new park.
