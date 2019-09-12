4 people hurt in collision in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a collision in Shreveport.
It happened at 6:06 p.m. at Fairfield Avenue at East 67th Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The collision occurred when one of the two vehicles involved ran a stop sign, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
It appears that a northbound Jeep collided with the driver’s side of a westbound Mitsubishi.
Then one of the vehicles sheered off a fire hydrant.
Among those who were injured is the driver of the Mitsubishi, who suffered a major hand injury and had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said.
Also hurt were three people who were in the Jeep.
There’s no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.
First responders did say that no one had life-threatening injuries.
There were three other people in the Mitsubishi.
