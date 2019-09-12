More heat and less rain! Plus, tracking the tropics

Good Thursday afternoon! Above average summertime heat for September is sticking to us like leech. Mid to upper 90s expected this late afternoon. Also, rain chances are slim to none. We have another upper level ridge expanding in the ArkLaTex to thank for bring above average temperatures and low rain chances yet again. Overnight tonight, the skies remain clear as lows fall to the low 70s.
On Friday, upper 70s and slightly humid at the beginning of the day, but temperatures will warm back up to the upper 90s by the afternoon under mostly clear skies. Rain once again is not looking very likely across the ArkLaTex, which is good news for Friday night football! Temperatures will be in the low 90s for kickoff, but in the mid 80s around halftime.
Weekend: Outdoor plans look go to go with mostly sunny conditions across the region. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s with only a 10 to 20 percent chance of rain each day.
Tracking the tropics: the area of disturbance in the Atlantic has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical system within the next two days. This will either become a tropical depression or tropical storm. It's headed towards the Florida peninsula, but we'll have to keep our eyes on whether this heads into the Gulf or on the eastern side of Florida.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
