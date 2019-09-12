The Good Stuff: 10 years of ArkLaTex ‘good’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ‘The Good Stuff’ with KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner first launched a little more than a year ago on our 10 p.m. newscast.
Doug’s been tracking down all the good the ArkLaTex has to offer since he first joined the KSLA family on September 15, 2009 — nearly 10 years ago.
This week on The Good Stuff, we remember the ‘Highway 80 Waving Lady’, to gang members who now spend Saturday mornings praying over the very neighborhood they once targeted — to the beloved voice of the Independence Bowl sadly was taken from us too soon.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.