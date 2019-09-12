The Good Stuff: 10 years of ArkLaTex ‘good’

We flip back the calendar for this "The Good Stuff," the prequel
By Doug Warner | September 12, 2019 at 5:05 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 5:05 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ‘The Good Stuff’ with KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner first launched a little more than a year ago on our 10 p.m. newscast.

Doug’s been tracking down all the good the ArkLaTex has to offer since he first joined the KSLA family on September 15, 2009 — nearly 10 years ago.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner joined the KSLA family on September 15, 2001.
This week on The Good Stuff, we remember the ‘Highway 80 Waving Lady’, to gang members who now spend Saturday mornings praying over the very neighborhood they once targeted — to the beloved voice of the Independence Bowl sadly was taken from us too soon.

