Furever Friends - Oakley

There’s some good news for Pet Savers. Singer Miranda Lambert is coming to the CenturyLink Center on October 5. Everywhere she does a concert, she partners with a local shelter. For her show in Shreveport/Bossier, she chose Pet Savers. Between now and the concert, if you donate $50 or more to Pet Savers, you’ll be in the running for tickets to Miranda’s show. The donation can either be monetary, or in supplies such as dog food.