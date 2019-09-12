Furever Friends - Oakley

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This week’s Furever Friend is Oakley. He’s a 3 1/2 month old Pit Bull mix that was found in the country. He’s been at Pet Savers for about a month.
Oakley is about to be neutered. After that, he’ll be up-to-date and ready to adopt. His fee will be $175.
Oakley will need the right family to adopt him. He’s not going to be a sit-on-the-sofa or lap dog. He’s full of energy and will needs lots of exercise and a place to go and run. He is social and does get along with other dogs.
There’s some good news for Pet Savers. Singer Miranda Lambert is coming to the CenturyLink Center on October 5. Everywhere she does a concert, she partners with a local shelter. For her show in Shreveport/Bossier, she chose Pet Savers. Between now and the concert, if you donate $50 or more to Pet Savers, you’ll be in the running for tickets to Miranda’s show. The donation can either be monetary, or in supplies such as dog food.
To learn more about Oakley or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org
