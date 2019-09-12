Fourth community bond meeting scheduled for Sept. 12

By Maranda Whittington | September 12, 2019 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 6:24 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -In November the fate of a multi-million dollar bond proposal will be in the hands of Shreveport voters.

Since late August the city has been holding community meetings to inform the public about this bond proposal.

The next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Valencia Park Community Center, 1800 Viking Drive in Shreveport.

According to city leaders this bond won’t increase residents taxes — but instead renews what you already pay.

You can check out the list of projects this money will be used for if approved here.

