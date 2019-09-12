Fourth community bond meeting scheduled for Sept. 12

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -In November the fate of a multi-million dollar bond proposal will be in the hands of Shreveport voters.
Since late August the city has been holding community meetings to inform the public about this bond proposal.
The next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Valencia Park Community Center, 1800 Viking Drive in Shreveport.
According to city leaders this bond won’t increase residents taxes — but instead renews what you already pay.
