East Texan dies in wreck on U.S. 171 south of Grand Cane

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An East Texas man died when his truck struck a bridge railing then ran into a creek embankment in Louisiana.
Authorities have identified him as 44-year-old Christopher Jones, of Carthage.
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 171 south of Louisiana Highway 3015 near Grand Cane in DeSoto Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers still are investigating why the 2009 Peterbilt tractor that Jones was driving north on U.S. 171 ran off the roadway, Trooper Brent Hardy said.
The truck had no trailer attached.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
Troop G has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths this year.
