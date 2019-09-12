Bossier Parish Police Juror pleads guilty to DWI, sentenced

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Police Juror pleaded guilty in court to first-offence DWI in court on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
P.J. Avery, 60, who was prosecuted by the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office to prevent a possible conflict of interest due to his elected position, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Dec. 17, 2018.
Avery veered into the incoming lane of a Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy that night. When pulled over he had a strong smell of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
He later admitted to drinking alcohol that day, in addition to prescription narcotics.
Avery was given a suspended six month sentence in the Bossier Parish Jail. He will serve six months active supervised probation and pay a $300 fine. He must also take a drug and driver improvement program.
In 2016 Avery was taken into custody in Bossier City on suspicion of DWI — but was released later. The 2016 incident cost one officer his job and another was suspended.
Also in 2016, Avery was videoed using a racial slur during the course of the 2016 incident.
