Boil advisory issued in part of Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -A boil advisory has been issued for a small area of Bossier City, caused by a water main break.
Customers impacted by the break along Shed Road between Airline Drive and Ronald Street have already been notified of the advisory, and that they will have low water pressure, according to Bossier City’s Public Information Officer, Traci Landry.
Crews are currently working to fix the water main and are expected to be finished by 5:00 p.m.
It is recommended that those in the affected area boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is lifted.
