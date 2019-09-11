Warrant Wednesday: SPD names 3 wanted men

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen these men?
CrimeStoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of the following
- Martin Gobert, 28 is wanted for criminal property damage. He’s 6′1″ weighs about 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 233 E. 75th St.
- Moshun Reed, 19 is wanted for domestic abuse battery. He is 6′2″ weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 567 E. 73rd St.
- Christian Peoples, 22, is wanted for flight in vehicle. He is 5′9″ weighs about 185 pound and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 543 Kemper St.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
