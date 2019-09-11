Tropical wave in Bahamas could develop in Gulf of Mexico

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A tropical wave that is currently moving through the eastern Bahamas is now likely to develop according to the National Hurricane Center. Right now wind shear is currently preventing further development, but starting tomorrow that wind shear will begin to weaken. The tropical wave is currently forecast to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. After that there is some uncertainty as to where the system could go.
Upper level steering winds for the system currently suggest that it will continue to move to the west-northwest over the next three days taking it into the eastern Gulf Mexico. Once we get to the weekend the the ridge of high pressure steering the system will begin to weaken allowing the potential tropical system to take a turn more to the north. Due to this potential turn currently the eastern half of the Gulf is the most likely place for this system to go.
Anyone from Louisiana to Florida needs to keep an eye on this disturbance over the next few days.
Right now model guidance is not forecasting this potential system to become particularly strong, but nonetheless this will need to be closely watched over the next few days.
The KSLA First Alert Weather will continue to give you the First Alert of any changes to the track of this potential tropical system. Here’s how you can stay up to date with the latest information:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.