Taxpayers say repeat work fuels perception of waste

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on repair and and construction projects in the city of Shreveport in recent years.
Those includes improvements to the city’s water and sewerage systems as mandated by a federal consent decree.
Then there’s the voter-approved bond issue from 2011 that’s still paying for specific capital improvement projects.
With so much money being spent, some people are watching out for potential government waste.
That includes work at and around Akard Avenue at Sandefur Drive in the city’s Broadmoor neighborhood.
At issue are 12-foot-square concrete patches.
People just recently noticed the concrete poured.
Not long after that, however, they spotted crews had returned to break up the concrete before pouring in new material.
When drivers and local residents spotted all this work, at least some worried that this might be a clear example of hard-earned tax dollars being squandered on poorly performed work.
Multiple sources confirmed for KSLA News 12 that the costs of the repairs are being paid by the contractor which, in this case, is Minden-based 2R Construction LLC.
And it’s all because of a crack that developed in that section, according to Richard Brown, of 2R Construction.
“It’s just something that happens. Concrete’s going to crack. And you hope when you do these joints like this, that you control it. But, sometimes it doesn’t control it.”
The contractor says it’s not unusual to return to a work site and see what an inspector might have discovered.
Brown called it the price of doing business.
With this particular $1.5 million road construction project, he said, they made four such repairs as a cost of a few thousand dollars each.
Stephanie Rodie, who lives nearby, said the neighborhood has had this experience before.
“They did it the first time and I guess somebody messed it up and they brought it all back up and relayed it again. I was like, ‘Oh, please don’t tell me they’re doing it again.’ Because it was a pain to deal with the first time.”
Brown said this is the fourth and final repair.
“They actually finished with the roadway, other than a couple of these repairs, in June.”
Otherwise, he said, crews have been working on ramps to make the sidewalks and crossings accessible to people who have handicaps.
Once they wrap up at this site, they’ll head to the next and start the whole process over again.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.