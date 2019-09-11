Shreveporter takes over as NADA’s state director in LA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport resident and Louisiana Tech University graduate has the taken the wheel as NADA's state director in Louisiana.
As such, Mark Hebert Sr. will help represent vehicle dealers before Congress and federal agencies.
The president of Hebert’s Town & Country in Shreveport officially became a member of the National Automobile Dealers Association’s Board of Directors in August. He will attend his first NADA board meeting in October.
Soon after graduating from LaTech, Hebert joined his father at Bob Post Chrysler Plymouth.
Over the next 37 years, they expanded into several franchises and eventually established what is now Hebert’s Town & Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Hebert’s family legacy continues as his sons Chris, Beau and Drew are now a huge part of the Hebert’s success, the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association states.
“I am very fortunate to have three sons that have joined our family in the automobile business” Hebert said.
Since 2010, they have added a Ford Lincoln franchise in Minden and Legacy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram franchise in Natchitoches.
“We are excited to have Mark Hebert serve as Louisiana’s next NADA state director,” Will Green, LADA’s president, says in the statement announcing Hebert’s directorship.
“I am confident Mark will do an exceptional job as he brings his own unique experience to the table while, at the same time, he has learned from two great dealers who served in this position before him: Joel Oustalet and his father, Marshall Hebert," Green continued. "I look forward to working with Mark to advocate on behalf of dealers at both the state and federal level.”
Hebert served on the LADA Board of Directors for 11 years and as its chairman in 2017-18.
He also has served as:
- president of the Shreveport Bossier New Car Dealers Association,
- president of the Chrysler Jeep Advertising Association for the New Orleans zone,
- a member of the Chrysler Jeep National Advertising Board's executive committee, and,
- a Zone and Business Center Dealer Council representative.
LADA, which was founded in 1937, represents more than 340 locally owned independent franchise automobile dealers in Louisiana.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.