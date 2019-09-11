Shreveport-Bossier group honors 9/11 victims with moving tribute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been 18 years since over 2,000 people lost their lives when 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes.
Two planes crashed into the World Trade Center Towers in New York City, another plane crashed into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and the last plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers who learned of the attacks fought back.
Communities, groups and organizations all across the ArkLaTex are honoring those lives lost including Team Red White and Blue’s Shreveport-Bossier chapter.
For it’s 7th year the group will be moving an American Flag down Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport as part of its 9/11 moving tribute.
The goal is to keep this flag in constant motion from sunrise to sunset to honor those who have been impacted from the attacks. The group says the constant movement of the flag is to show their strength and unity as a nation.
Those wanting to help honor victims can come out and run with a flag, volunteer or donate blood.
LifeShare will have a bus onsite at Veterans Park from noon until 5 p.m.
The group will also be cooking and providing drinks to those who attend as well.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.