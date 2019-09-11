Newborn baby left at Tucson fire station under Safe Haven law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A newborn baby was left at Tucson Fire station under the Safe Haven law Monday evening, Sept. 9.
The baby was about 12 hours old.
Paramedics evaluated the baby, who was in good condition, and transported them to a local hospital.
The Arizona Safe Haven Law allows for persons to leave an unharmed newborn infant, seventy-two hours old or younger, with a Safe Haven provider.
Providers include on-duty firefighters and fire stations, on-duty emergency medical technicians and paramedics, and health care institutions to name a few.
For further details and specifics, please reference ARS 13-3623.01. Every Tucson Fire station is a Safe Haven location. This baby’s life was saved and care was continued by the Safe Haven option being exercised.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.