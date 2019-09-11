Mayor says he’ll have a police chief nominee by Sept. 24

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Sept. 24.
That’s the date of Shreveport City Council members’ next meeting.
And Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will have a police chief nominee for them to consider by that time.
“I just wanted to give you all a heads-up about that,” the mayor told council members Tuesday.
At last report, the eight-member advisory committee was scheduled to begin interviewing the candidates Sept. 13.
Seven applicants took the civil service exam July 31.
Those scores were approved during a special Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board meeting Aug. 20.
After the interviews, the advisory panel will recommend three candidates to the mayor.
Perkins has until Sept. 29 to make a decision.
That is 60 days from when the position became vacant.
The permanent position opened up after former Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump officially retired July 31.
Provisional Police Chief Ben Raymond, who is among the seven applicants, will continue to serve in that role until Perkins names a permanent replacement.
Here’s video of the City Council’s meeting Sept. 10:
