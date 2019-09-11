Man dies after being ejected from pickup during crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man died after being ejected from his pickup during a crash in Panola County, Texas.
It happened about 11:24 p.m. Wednesday on on Texas Highway 315 about seven miles west-southwest of Carthage, the Texas Highway Patrol reports.
Preliminary investigation indicates Longbranch resident Justin Williams was driving a 1996 Chevrolet pickup southwest on Texas 315 near the community of Clayton when he “... failed to drive in a single lane,” Staff Sgt. Jean Dark said.
The 26-year-old lost control of the truck when he “took evasive action,” causing the pickup to overturn into a ditch on the east side of the roadway.
Williams was taken by EMS to UT Health-Tyler, where he later died.
