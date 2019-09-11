Fire damages art studio, shuts down Line Avenue

Two other businesses at Pierremont Common sustained smoke damage

By Curtis Heyen | September 11, 2019 at 6:48 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 7:56 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire caused moderate damage to an art studio in Shreveport, a fire official said.

Two adjoining businesses in Pierremont Common shopping center sustained smoke damage, he added.

Line Avenue, a major north-south artery, had to be shut down at Oakhill Drive as firefighters fought the fire.

There were 14 Shreveport Fire Department units on the fire that was reported at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

