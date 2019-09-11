Hot with localized relief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking yet another day of 90s heat across the ArkLaTex. The good news is that some of us could see some relief during the afternoon hours in the form of showers. But for most of us hot will once again be the word of the day.
As we go through the morning hours expect tranquil conditions across the ArkLaTex as temperatures begin to rise. Once we get to the afternoon hours we could see some thunderstorms pop up across the southern half of the ArkLaTex. For those of us who do not see showers expect temperatures to hover in the mid 90s throughout the afternoon.
As we go through the rest of the week temperatures will continue to stay above average and potentially get even hotter as we finish out the week with limited rain chances. We are also watching a tropical wave currently making its way through the Bahamas that will need to be watched as it moves westward.
In the meantime, try to stay cool and have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
