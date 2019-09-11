Gulfport officers hit while working incident on I-10 identified

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department has identified the three officers who were injured while working a wreck on Interstate 10 Wednesday.
The officers were working a single-vehicle wreck on the interstate in the westbound lanes near mile markers 35 and 36 at the time. Authorities said another driver lost control and hit an officer’s motorcycle. The motorcycle and debris hit a total of three officers.
The officers injured are Brian Woods, Benjamin Ford and Joshua Spengler.
One officer was treated and released on scene. The additional officers were taken to area hospitals.
Both westbound lanes were closed for nearly two hours while authorities reconstructed the accident and investigated. The lanes were re-opened just before noon but due to heavy congestion, it may take some time for traffic to clear.
Biloxi Police Department is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Biloxi Police at 228-435-6112.
No information has been released about the vehicle that struck the officers or the person driving it. We will update this story as new information becomes available.
