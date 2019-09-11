First Alert: More heat and closely watching the tropics

Hot and humid conditions will continue into the weekend with just a little rain around. We're also keeping an eye on the tropics with development near Florida or into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
Any showers or storms will fade away this evening. We’ll be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures settling back into the low to mid 70s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine back tomorrow with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances look slim but a few small, isolated showers are possible.
On Friday a cold front will nudge into the far northern ArkLaTex before stalling. A few showers and storms will be possible north of I-30 with mainly hot and dry weather elsewhere. Temperatures will be back in the upper 90s.
The heat hangs in this weekend with only limited rain relief. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s with only isolated rain at best.
We’ll be watching the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend for a possible tropical depression or storm. The latest data suggests anything develops will pass east of the ArkLaTex which would mean minimal impact here. A return of more substantial tropical moisture off the Gulf though could signal better rain chances. Otherwise we expect to stay hot into much of next week with temperatures remaining well into the 90s.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
