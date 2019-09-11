FBI needs help identifying male in video linked to child sex exploitation investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI is asking the public to help identify an individual who could be connected to a child sexual exploitation investigation.
The FBI said the individual, known as “John Doe 41,” may have information about the identity of a male child victim of the sex crime.
According to the FBI, the video showing John Doe 41 is believed to have been taken in a bathroom between 2016 and 2018. He is described to be between the ages of 18 and 20 years old and appears to have a thin frame with black hair.
The Cleveland FBI said there is no evidence to suggest that he might be in Northeast Ohio, but there is also nothing to suggest that he isn’t.
Anyone with information about the individual’s identity can call the Crimes Against Children investigators at the local FBI office.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.