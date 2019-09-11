East Texan dies in crash after failing to stop for trooper

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man died in a crash after failing to stop for a Texas Highway Patrol trooper, authorities report.
Killed in the wreck about 11 p.m. Tuesday in Harrison County was 41-year-old Stephen Matthews, of Hallsville, Texas.
The trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet passenger car for a traffic violation on Loop 281 near Farm-to-Market Road 2208 at Longview, Staff Sgt. Jean Dark said.
Authorities say they don’t know why the driver evaded the trooper and refused to stop.
The car traveled for about 13 minutes to Farm-to-Market Road 449, then turned east.
The vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed when it entered a sharp curve on FM 449 near Franklin Road northeast of Hallsville, Dark said.
The car slid sideways and its driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.
The driver was ejected and died at the scene.
