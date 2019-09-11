Baton Rouge businesses roaring with online orders thanks to strong LSU start

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Patrick Wilkerson, who owns the Bengals and Bandits merchandise store near LSU, has been busy packing boxes. This week, in addition to seeing purple, gold, and black in his store, he’s seeing some green too.
“So much of our business is really about the excitement of fans and after last weekend’s game, excitement kind of went through the roof," Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson says after the LSU Tigers went to Austin and beat the Texas Longhorns, his business has been booming, particularly online and especially with Tiger fans in the Lonestar State.
“Our online sales since then really exploded the last few days,” Wilkerson said. “All of our Texas Tiger products, many of the stuff that we make, we’re just shipping tons of that over to different parts of Texas and into Austin.”
A few miles away at Tiger People Clothiers, they’re feeling the boom from out-of-towners too.
“Our web orders have just been off the chart, especially around the country,” said store manager, Erica Krebs. “We’ve had some from all the way up to Oregon all the way to Florida. All the fans around are really rallying around the team this year and it’s been pretty crazy.”
Wilkerson says foot traffic into the store has been good too, but he expects that’ll pick up as Saturday’s game with Northwestern State approaches.
Both local businesses echoed that even though they have a strong dependency on LSU’s performance, above all, they’re fans of the team.
“We’re of course fans ourselves, but you know, it does affect your business,” Wilkerson said. “It heightens our excitement, but at the end of the day, we’re fans just like everybody else.”
