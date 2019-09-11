Author John Grisham joins First Lady Donna Edwards in pushing for breakfast in schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - John Grisham is known for his popular American novels that have turned into movies, but he is also an activist.
Grisham joined First Lady Donna Edwards on Sept. 11 in Baton Rouge at Wildwood Elementary to push for all students to have a breakfast option at school.
“It’s a problem that we can solve because the money is there, the resources are there, and the food is there. Still in Louisiana, one in four kids faces hunger issues. And that is unacceptable,” Grisham said.
“This is the second year with this program. And just to see it in the classroom, to see the kids coming through the line in the morning, it’s just a no brainier,” First Lady Edwards said.
