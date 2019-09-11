AARP, Caddo Sheriff to host shredding event

By KSLA Digital Team | September 11, 2019 at 6:31 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 6:31 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Need some documents shredded?

To help protect residents from identity theft, AARP and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a shredding event free of charge.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Sheriff's Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue.

Participants can bring sensitive information that will be destroyed on site by a professional shredding company.

Each participant is limited to two bags of paper.

Those interested in attending this event are asked to pre-register by calling AARP Louisiana at 1-866-448-3620. This will help determine how many trucks are needed.

