Torchy’s Tacos coming to Louisiana in 2020; hiring for management positions

(WAFB) - Dallas based Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Louisiana with new restaurants in three Louisiana cities. A spokesperson with the company confirmed the restaurant is planning to open restaurants in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Shreveport in 2020.
The fast-casual restaurant is currently taking applications for Kitchen and Assistant managers as well as managing partner positions at the future restaurants in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Shreveport.
Torchy’s Tacos is known for its Tex-Mex inspired menu that includes a variety of tacos, including breakfast tacos, and a bar at most locations.
In 2006, Torchy’s Tacos started as a food truck run by a chef in Austin, Texas. The fast-casual restaurant has since grown to over 60 locations in Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma.
To apply for these positions, go to the Torchy’s Tacos job listing web page, and select the city where you want to apply.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.