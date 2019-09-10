Teenager disappears; police seek help finding her

The 15-year-old reported as missing Aug. 24 last was seen near the 6600 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport

MISSING: Isabella Wieland, 15, of Jacksonville, Fla., last was seen near the 6600 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport.
By KSLA Digital Team | September 9, 2019 at 11:42 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 11:42 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who was reported as missing Aug. 24.

Isabella Wieland, 15, of Jacksonville, Fla., last was seen near the 6600 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport, authorities say.

“Isabella’s family is deeply concerned about her whereabouts,” Officer Christina Curtis said.

She stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and last was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and pink sandals.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Isabella to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

