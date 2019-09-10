SW AR authorities searching for missing man

SEVIER COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - Have you seen Tony Martz?
Martz, 63, was last seen driving his 2004 black Chevy pickup in Lockesburg, Arkansas. His family said that his cellphone and medication were left at home while he was supposed to make a quick trip to a Dollar General.
Officials were able to confirm he did make it to the Dollar General — but has not been seen since.
Family members did say they spotted his pickup truck later that day near Highway 371 and Red Colony Road in Lockesburg.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 870-642-2125.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.