SPD seeking ID of Western Hills home invasion suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to identify three suspects they believe are responsible for a home invasion.
It happened on Sept. 7 in the 6300 block of South Inwood Road. That’s in the Western Hills subdivision, off Pines Road in west Shreveport.
The homeowner’s security system was able to capture video footage of the suspects.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips
