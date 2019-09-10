Shreveport man pleads guilty to manslaughter

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man plead guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court in the death of an 18-year-old.
Darell Lamont Bell, 24, took a plea agreement arranged after consulting with the family of slain Shreveport teen Kendarrius Henderson on Monday, Sept. 9.
Jurors were being selected for Bell’s second-degree murder trial as he took the manslaughter plea, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Henderson was killed on February 8, 2017 outside of a home in the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop. He was fatally injured when shots came from a pickup truck shot at the vehicle he was sitting in. Henderson was struck in the head and died soon after.
Bell was identified as the shooter, by another person at the scene. Authorities say that the shooting stemmed from a a dispute between Bell and Henderson over a stolen firearm.
Now Bell faces faces 10 to 40 years at hard labor. Bell will return to court on Nov. 19.
