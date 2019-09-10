Several vehicles involved in fiery I-20 crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck on Interstate 20 caused a massive fire which consumed several vehicles along the roadway.
Emergency crews responded to the scene some time before 11:00 p.m. Monday.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says that the wreck occurred near 281′s east intersection with Interstate 20 in the westbound lanes. This is not far from Kyle’s Kwik Stop on the interstate. They said that they are still working to get details about how the wreck happened.
No injuries were reported.
All the lanes of Interstate 20 have been reopened as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The Texas Department of Transportation and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working to clear the roadway.
The Texas Forest Service is at the scene placing a plow line around the perimeter of a woods fire sparked by the burning vehicles.
