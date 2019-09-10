Saints beat Texans on last-second field goal to win first season-opener in 6 years

“The play ended at :41 when we ruled him down,” said Al Riveron, NFL senior vice president of officiating. “Then, we stopped the game for a replay review. After we did our administrative duties, we should have reset the clock to :41 because that’s when we blew the play dead. At that time, we should have gone to Coach Payton and asked him if he wanted to take a timeout in lieu of a :10 runoff. Instead of setting the clock to :41, we inadvertently set it to :26 and then had a :10 runoff because he did not want to take the timeout. Again, we should have reset it to :41, not :26, and then ultimately to :31 after the :10 runoff.”