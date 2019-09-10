More heat and only limited rain

The heat is hanging on for now. We'll see some isolated showers and storms the next few days, but more widespread rain chances aren't showing up again until around the middle of next week.
Any chance of rain will fade quickly this evening. We’ll see mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures settling back into the low 70s. Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather is back tomorrow. An isolated shower or storm is possible by afternoon. Highs will be back in the mid 90s.
Rain chances stay low and temperatures will be running high for this time of year as we end the week and head into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s with only a slim storm chance.
By early next week a weak tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may help increase shower and storm coverage. Otherwise temperatures will remain hot with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.