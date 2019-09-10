Louisiana man accused of having sex with juveniles

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana man is accused of having sexual relations with at least two juveniles over the past few years.
Saunders L. King Jr., of the 9000 block of Watchwood Drive in Haughton, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing.
The 45-year-old was arrested Monday and booked into the lockup at 7:23 p.m. that day on one count each of first-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and felony carnal knowledge, booking records show.
His bonds total $525,000.
In early August, detectives began investigating allegations that King was using social media to contact and have sex with an underage teen in Bossier Parish in late 2018, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
That investigation led to allegations that he also had sex with a preteen in 2016 and continued to do so over the years as the youth became a teenager, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
Members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force apprehended King on Monday afternoon.
“These types of child predator cases are sickening,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement about King’s arrest. “We know it’s difficult for young people to come forward and share their stories, but it allows our investigators to hold these predators accountable."
With that, the sheriff said he has a message for young people:
"If you have been a victim of sexual assault by another person, please tell your parents, your pastor or priest, your school resource officer. Please tell someone with whom you can confide."
Whittington said he also has a warning for would-be sexual predators:
"Do not go down the despicable path of engaging in sexual relations with children. Otherwise, your actions will be investigated by an incredible team of detectives with the latest electronic forensics.
"You will be caught, you will be arrested and you will go to prison so you will not be able to harm children again.”
