La. man admits in court to raping 13-year-old relative

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man was sentenced to decades behind bars following his day in court on Tuesday.
Eric Jerad Holden, Sr., 42, of Oil City pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court to Judge Katherine Dorroh.
According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Holden admitted that on or about the date of December 26, 2017, he raped a 13-year-old relative at a Shreveport home. At the time there were other family members, including children, that were in the residence at the same time.
Eventually, another relative stopped the attack.
Holden was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.