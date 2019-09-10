Forum to focus on safety of churches, daycare centers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Recent gun violence in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, has some places feeling the need to brush up on their ability to respond to such situations.
Toward that end, the security needs of churches, daycare centers and other so-called soft targets will be the focus of a public forum Sept. 18 in Shreveport.
The session’s focus will be on helping such entities prepare for any possible attacks or attempted attacks.
The gathering at Little Union Baptist Church, 1846 Milam St., is especially geared toward congregations and other entities that lack paid security services.
The session will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. that Wednesday.
Scheduled to make presentations are representatives of Homeland Security, the Bossier and Caddo sheriff’s offices, the Shreveport Police Department and other agencies.
Little Union Baptist is urging each church or organizations to send no more than three representatives.
And, if possible, RSVP by calling the church at (318) 221-4491.
