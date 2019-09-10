First Alert: Heat and isolated relief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! While some of us were able to finally see some rain yesterday across the ArkLaTex, all of us will continue to deal with the heat this week. As an upper level ridge continues to dominate for the most part expect high temperatures to remain above average all week long. Those of you who saw the thunderstorms yesterday that is likely to be by far the most rain you will see all week.