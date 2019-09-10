First Alert: Heat and isolated relief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! While some of us were able to finally see some rain yesterday across the ArkLaTex, all of us will continue to deal with the heat this week. As an upper level ridge continues to dominate for the most part expect high temperatures to remain above average all week long. Those of you who saw the thunderstorms yesterday that is likely to be by far the most rain you will see all week.
So if you’re heading out the door this morning more than likely an umbrella will not be required. But you may need some sunglasses as temperatures will quickly reach roughly 90 degrees by lunchtime. As we move into the afternoon hours while some scattered showers are possible across the southern and western ArkLaTex for the most part we will be staying dry.
As we focus on the rest on the rest of the week it will be similar themes that we have been dealing with for the better part of a month now. The rain chances could increase once we get to the weekend, but we will have a few days to keep our eye on that.
In the meantime just get ready for more heat and sunshine to dominate the ArkLaTex.
Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
