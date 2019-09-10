CAUGHT: Teen accused of shooting into parents’ house with semi-automatic rifle

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager accused of shooting into his parents’ house after getting into an argument with his stepfather.
Officials with WBRSO say Jacolby Dwayne Davis, 19, and his stepfather got into a physical fight at a home in the 900 block of Esperanza Drive in Port Allen, when Davis went out to his car and retrieved a semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle and reportedly shot three times into his mother and stepfather’s house. Deputies say video surveillance from the house captured Davis’ actions on camera.
Davis was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. on an attempted second-degree murder charge.
