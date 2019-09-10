Annual Shreveport-Bossier Mini Maker Faire Inspires students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of bright, young minds filled the agriculture building at LA State Fair Grounds for this year’s Maker’s Faire.
The event on September 7 featured more than 50 vendor booths showcasing STEM related training, financial assistance and food.
Students of all ages where makers showcase hobbies, creativity, experiments, crafters, educators and commercial exhibitors.
The Maker Faire is designed to showcase new forms of technology related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. It also focuses on workforce development.
The Director for Work-Based learning & Apprenticeships at Bossier Parish Community College Beonica Frazier says its important to keep students engaged in their education in a unique way.
“Let them learn through the things that they do, it’s so important, they get to experience it with their hands and their eyes its just fun for everybody.”
For more information on the Maker Faire, click here.
