Slain LSU student was set to be married in December, friend says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Md Firoz Firoz-Ulamin won’t be there to meet his fiance at a wedding ceremony scheduled to happen in December.
His life ended Saturday, Sept. 7 when an unidentified man entered the building where he was working as a clerk and fatally shot him before robbing the store, according to police. An investigation to identify the shooter remains ongoing.
Firoz-Ulamin was a doctoral student in LSU’s computer science program at the time of his death. He’s remembered as a gifted researcher by colleagues who are still trying to process the loss.
“He was a very decent person. A pretty nice guy. And, he was very helpful,” said Shifat Mithila, a friend of Firoz-Ulamin who participated in the Bangladeshi Students’ Association with him. “We’re shocked. We’re shocked and devastated. It’s not something you expect to happen and it’s not something you can accept really quickly.”
Mithila says her thoughts are with Firoz-Ulamin’s family. He was the only son of his parents, and the family was already dealing with the emotional toll of losing Firoz-Ulamin’s father, Mithila said.
As everyone in Firoz-Ulamin’s life begins the healing process after his death, Mithila says their only hope is that the person who took the beloved student from his mother, fiance, family, and friends is caught.
“I’m requesting the police please find the person who did this," said Mithlia. “His family needs justice...We need justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.
