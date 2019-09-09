Power outages impact 9,000+ SWEPCO customers in LA

(KSLA) — More than 9,000 SWEPCO customers lost electrical service when thunderstorms moved across Northwest Louisiana on Monday afternoon.
The bulk of the outages — 4,080 customers — are in Bossier Parish.
The heaviest concentrations include 2,368 customers in an area west of U.S. Highway 71, east of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway and south of Sunflower Road. There also are 1,730 customers without service in the vicinity of Bellaire Boulevard.
To the south, power outages are impacting 2,459 SWEPCO customers in Natchitoches Parish.
