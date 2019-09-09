Man accused of setting fire to house with 4 people inside

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is accused of setting fire to a house occupied by four people.
Martin Lane Parsons remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where the 50-year-old man was booked at 9:40 p.m. Sunday on a charge of aggravated arson.
His bond has been set at $75,000.
Firefighters were called out to the fire in the 3100 block of Abbie Street at 4:14 p.m. Friday.
The exterior of the structure was on fire when the first fire engine arrived four minutes later.
The four people in the home escaped unhurt and put water on the fire prior to firefighters’ arrival, said Skip Pinkston, the Fire Department’s chief of special operations and safety.
Firefighters were able to contain the damage to the exterior of the home around a window, he added.
Fire investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set; and their investigation led them to Parsons as the suspect.
Aggravated arson is setting fire to a structure in which human life might be endangered.
If convicted as charged, Parsons could face six to 20 years in prison at hard labor and a fine of up to $25,000.
And he would be ineligible for parole, probation or suspension of his sentence during the first two years of his prison term.
