Late Summer Heat Rolls On

Happy Monday! Today is a great day to have your best day, and also be in the a/c. Temperatures as you're heading out the door will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. It'll be a clear and rain-free start to the day. Much of the same story remains around lunchtime, but temperatures will be in the low 90s. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures between 98-102. Most will need the sunglasses over the umbrella, but models are agreeing on the chances for showers and thunderstorms along the southern and eastern counties and parishes later afternoon and early evening. Anything that does develop will be gone shortly after sunset.
Tuesday and Wednesday highs drop to the mid 90s, but our humidity levels will increase. As the ridge of high pressure slides eastward, a continual southerly wind will bring in moisture from the Gulf. Although this will feel more uncomfortable, it will give us more moisture to work with for better rain chances.
For the end of the work week, the days will continue to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances still minimal at best with heat the main story as this late summer heat stretches on.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
