Krewe of Demeter celebrates Vegas style for coronation
By Domonique Benn | September 9, 2019 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 7:11 PM

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) -Viva Demeter 5! The Krewe of Demeter hosted their annual coronation ball Saturday, Sept. 7 in Mansfield.

Domonique Benn served as the emcee of the event. She lead a second line in celebration of the new royal court.

Hundreds turned out to the Dave Means 4-H building for the Las Vegas themed party.

This year’s king and queen are husband and wife, Jim and Marsha Anders.

The Captain this year is Hunter Mannies.

The Krewe of Demeter Grand Bal will be held January 18, 2020 at the Dave Means 4-H Building in Mansfield.

Y’all should not have ever taught me how to lead a second line. We had sooo much fun at the Krewe of Demeter coronation...

Posted by Domonique Benn KSLA on Monday, September 9, 2019

