Krewe of Demeter celebrates Vegas style for coronation

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) -Viva Demeter 5! The Krewe of Demeter hosted their annual coronation ball Saturday, Sept. 7 in Mansfield.
Domonique Benn served as the emcee of the event. She lead a second line in celebration of the new royal court.
Hundreds turned out to the Dave Means 4-H building for the Las Vegas themed party.
This year’s king and queen are husband and wife, Jim and Marsha Anders.
The Captain this year is Hunter Mannies.
The Krewe of Demeter Grand Bal will be held January 18, 2020 at the Dave Means 4-H Building in Mansfield.
To read more about the Krewe of Demeter click here.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.