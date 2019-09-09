Instagrammable: They’re getting outrageous about pizza

Outrageous pizzas that go beyond cheese and pepperoni are making a splash on social media.
If you can’t decide between pizza or burgers for lunch, now you can have both.
New York restaurant Krave It offers a pizza topped with french fries, fried eggs and 16 cheeseburgers. The pizza then is finished off with chipotle sauce and bacon.
“Do people actually eat this?” CBS correspondent Hilary Lane asks.
"Of course," says Krave It founder Vishee Mandahar, "this is one of our most popular pizzas."
The cheeseburger pizza is just one of the over-the-top dishes at Krave It.
Another pizza has fried chicken and waffles with maple syrup.
There’s one loaded with tater tots and black beans, and a mac and cheese slice with Cheetos on top.
Ashlee Aisoa, who works next door at the restaurant I Heart Mac & Cheese, came over to Krave It for a slice with Buffalo chicken and Doritos.
“I love the different combinations,” Aisoa says. "I love different things. So if it’s like not what you would expect, that’s what I like.
Founder Mandahar says that at Krave It, “we basically believe in doing things that anyone else is afraid of doing.”
He says he is constantly thinking of out-of-the-box pizza combinations so people will post them on Instagram.
“If we come up with an idea and post it right away, you know, we’ll get 5,000, 10,000, 20,000 views in like an hour, two hours.”
Other pizza places are doing the same. You’ll find social media posts about over-the-top creations from all over the world.
New York’s The Parlor restaurant offers a dessert pizza filled with ice cream and topped with caramel popcorn and chocolate sauce.
The Parlor owner Dave DiBari says, “I guess it’s a wow factor. It’s definitely Instagrammable because everything has to be these days, right?”
It’s another social media sensation delivering new customers to restaurants eager for a slice of the action.
