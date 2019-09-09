First Alert: September heat wave continues

Our late summer heat wave continues this week. We may be done with triple digit temperatures, but we'll remain well into the 90s through the weekend. Some isolated showers and storms may provide a little relief, but no widespread rain is expected in the near future.
We’ll be mainly clear tonight. Any showers or storms will fade away as temperatures cool this evening. We’ll drop into the low to mid 70s by morning. Expect another hot and slightly humid day with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible.
The heat isn’t expected to ease through at least the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain looks limited, but a few showers or storms are possible on any given day.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
