Father-Son duo bond while biking to help area kids

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - It’s recommended adults get 30 minutes of exercise each day to stay healthy — but one father-son duo pedal their bikes for much longer while keeping themselves and children across the ArkLaTex healthy.
Jon and Luke Karnes get up each morning and bike 12 miles along a trail near North Desoto Elementary School.
“I get up at 5 o’clock and get ready. I usually wake Luke up about 10 minutes later. We load up the bikes on the back of the car and take off,” Jon Karnes said, who started biking a little more than a year ago.
Cycling initially started as a way for Jon Karnes to get back into shape but it quickly turned into a bonding experience.
“I came up here that first morning and got a ride in. I got home and Luke asked if I had ridden my bike and the school and I told him yes. He asked if he could come and he’s come with me every time since.”
Jon Karnes decided his son needed a better bike if they were going to travel 12 miles each morning. He went to River City Cycling on Youree Drive in Shreveport and picked out a new bike.
That’s when Karnes picked up a flyer on the counter for Miracle Tour.
“I was like this will be a fun thing for us to do together. So we signed up for it and we linked it to our Facebook and the next thing we knew people were donating to it.”
Miracle Tour is a cycling tour in Haughton on Oct. 5 that helps ArkLaTex Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.
The ride has several options for riders including a 5 mile family fun ride and 14 mile, 28 mile, 42 mile and 64 mile ride options.
The father and son duo raised $1,000 for CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, our area Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The funds will to go towards 17 programs that provide medical care for area children.
For Jon Karnes the tour was a great experience to give back to kids impacted in our community. For Luke it was a chance to pedal along side his dad once again.
“I just love being around my dad,” Luke said.
For information on registering for Miracle Tour click here. Registration varies from $15 to $40.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.